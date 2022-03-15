Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.90 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Sunnova Energy International worth $25,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after buying an additional 155,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 82,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 260,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

