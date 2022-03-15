Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.37 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Bentley Systems worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 123.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.