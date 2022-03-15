Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.94 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Hecla Mining worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

NYSE HL opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43, a PEG ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

