Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.32 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after purchasing an additional 285,693 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,503,000. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,543,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,234,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.