Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.63 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.