Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.65% of Yext worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Yext stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $753.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

