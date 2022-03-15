Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.15% of Party City Holdco worth $25,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,001,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,983,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 434,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $2,611,531.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of PRTY opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm has a market cap of $359.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

