Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,502 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Owens & Minor worth $28,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

