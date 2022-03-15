Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,881 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Novanta worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta stock opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Novanta Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.