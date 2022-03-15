Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 170,160 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.86% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $26,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $5,910,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $5,109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 160.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

