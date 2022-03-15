Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 17,443 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.75% of HNI worth $27,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HNI by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in HNI by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HNI opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.85%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

