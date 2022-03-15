Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 41,230 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $25,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.