Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,864 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Otter Tail worth $26,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 107,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

