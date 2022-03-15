Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Cytokinetics worth $28,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

CYTK opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,488. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

