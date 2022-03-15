Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.80% of GoPro worth $26,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

