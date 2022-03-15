Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Moelis & Company worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

