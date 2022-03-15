Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $25,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

