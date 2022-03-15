Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,057 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Forward Air worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $267,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

