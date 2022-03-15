Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,082 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.83% of NETGEAR worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NETGEAR by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 137,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,264,000 after acquiring an additional 84,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NTGR opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $682.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.77.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

