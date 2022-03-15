Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,136 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $25,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 258,311 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 124,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 225,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -265.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $184,072. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

