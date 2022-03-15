Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,010 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of TFS Financial worth $25,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TFS Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

