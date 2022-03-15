Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,026 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Credit Acceptance worth $27,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 530.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 400.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

Shares of CACC opened at $470.82 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $346.49 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

