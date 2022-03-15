Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 83,664 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

