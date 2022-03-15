Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $26,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

