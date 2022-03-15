Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through following business segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

