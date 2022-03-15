Banta Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $357,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

