Banta Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Banta Asset Management LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 244.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

