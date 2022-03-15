Banta Asset Management LP Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 52,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 284,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 90,915 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 533,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

