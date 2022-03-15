Banta Asset Management LP Has $2.43 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.