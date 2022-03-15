Banta Asset Management LP Has $52.13 Million Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Banta Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,490 shares during the quarter. Veritone comprises 39.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned 7.05% of Veritone worth $52,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 384.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 57.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $511.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

