Banta Asset Management LP Sells 5,007 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banta Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.1% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $383.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

