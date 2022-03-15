Bao Finance Market Cap Hits $4.28 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $93,027.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00045247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.27 or 0.06674697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,528.10 or 1.00118222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040371 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

