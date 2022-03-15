Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €90.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($98.90) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.35 ($92.69).

NEM traded up €0.30 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €73.90 ($81.21). The company had a trading volume of 141,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 67.80. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €51.10 ($56.15) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.91.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

