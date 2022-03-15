Barclays Trims The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Target Price to GBX 720

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.49) to GBX 720 ($9.36) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.88) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.56) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 735 ($9.56).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 668.80 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 726.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 748.52. The company has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.20 ($7.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.21).

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($26,644.99).

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.