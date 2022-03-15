Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.33

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BVNRY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

