BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. BBQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. BBQ has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Get BBQ alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 215.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.