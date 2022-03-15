BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Up 100.4% Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 101.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $201,721.32 and approximately $6.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 100.4% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000680 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

