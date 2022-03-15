Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.5% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $258.90. 44,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,749. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.87.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

