Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits Market Cap of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00178848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00025707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00391806 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007674 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.