Beer Money Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $362,293.68 and approximately $12,384.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

