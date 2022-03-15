Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.48 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.48 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104676 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

