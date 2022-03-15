Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 83,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 107,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$332.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

