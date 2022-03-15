BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0455 on Exchanges

BENQI (QI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.37 or 0.06552275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.04 or 0.99788304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040437 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

