BENQI (QI) Price Tops $0.0476 on Exchanges

BENQI (QI) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $38.26 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BENQI has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.91 or 0.06684004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,108.33 or 0.99965262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040138 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

