Bentley Systems (BSY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/9/2022 – Bentley Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

3/2/2022 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00.

1/18/2022 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. 14,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,205. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

