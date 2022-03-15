Berenberg Bank Lowers Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 450

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.11) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.72) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.57 ($5.70).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 339.40 ($4.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 391.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 297.80 ($3.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.94).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

