Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.45) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.70) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 386 ($5.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £365.26 million and a PE ratio of 8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

