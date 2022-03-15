Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.
Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 101.43 ($1.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.19. The company has a market capitalization of £176.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27.
