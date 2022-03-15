Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 101.43 ($1.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.19. The company has a market capitalization of £176.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

