Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE BERY opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

