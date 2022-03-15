Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Down 5.7%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. 2,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 211,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $656.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth $36,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 67.7% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

